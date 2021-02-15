The massive protests staged in Russia by supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny pose a serious threat to the country’s political elite. The Kremlin has a problem on its hands no matter what it does. Whether Navalny is kept in prison or released, his movement will be strengthened, and it has the potential to fuse […]

The post Alexei Navalny pose a serious threat to the Russia’s political elite appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings