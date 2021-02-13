Turkey has arrested an Iranian official suspected of instigating the killing of an Iranian dissident in Istanbul 15 months ago, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. Confirming a report in Turkey’s Sabah newspaper, the sources said Mohammad Reza Naserzadeh was detained earlier this week on suspicion of planning the shooting of Masoud Molavi […]

The post Iranian official arrested in Turkey appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings