Indian-American Nikki Haley wants to be the next president

Once a strong ally of former President Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said Republicans should move on from him and acknowledge he failed the party by contesting the 2020 election. Writes Art Moore “I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far,” she […]

