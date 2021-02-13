Pakistani-British TV actress Saira Khan has been receiving death threats following her leaving Islam. Earlier, the former Loose Women panelist clarified her faith earlier this week in a column for The Daily Mirror. “The problem for women like me, who have a Muslim name and are of Asian heritage, is that others make assumptions about […]

The post British TV actress receives death threats after leaving Islam appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings