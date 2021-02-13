Around twenty-five thousand migrants, who were being held in Mexico under the Trump administration’s Migration Protection Protocols will now be allowed to enter the United States along with thousands of illegal migrants from various countries. Joe Biden administration has decided to let it happen, despite the fact, this may ultimately cause tremendous security threat to […]

The post Biden allows 25,000 migrants to enter from Mexico appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings