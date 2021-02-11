On February 4, 2021, South Africa’s highest court, the Constitutional Court, handed down a landmark judgment that not only protects journalists and their sources from surveillance abuse, but also upheld a lower court’s ruling, writes Angela Quintal South Africa’s highest court, the Constitutional Court, handed down a landmark judgment on February 4 that not only protects journalists and their sources […]

The post South African journalist Sam Sole on landmark court victory appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings