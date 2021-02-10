Army chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshis in UN peacekeeping operations

Bangladesh Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed met with UN Under-Secretary-General (USG) for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare, and called for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers in global missions. [Read More]
Source: The Daily Star
