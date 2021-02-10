 

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic

A 67-year-old man unhappy with the health care he’d received opened fire at a clinic Tuesday, killing one person and wounding four others, and bomb technicians were investigating a suspicious device left there and others at a motel where he was staying, authorities said. [Read More]

Source: The Daily Star


