Yemeni journalist held since September

Yemen’s breakaway Southern Transitional Council should release journalist Adel al-Hasani immediately and stop arbitrarily detaining and harassing members of the press, the Committee to Protect Journalists said. On September 17, 2020, at a checkpoint between the southern cities of Aden and Abyan, security forces with the Southern Transitional Council detained al-Hasani, a reporter and fixer […]

