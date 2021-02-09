Belarusian journalists face trial over protest reporting

Ahead of February 9, 2021 trial of Belarusian journalists Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Darya Chultsova over their coverage of protests in the country, the Committee to Protect Journalists issued the following statement: “Belarusian authorities should immediately drop the absurd criminal charges against journalists Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Darya Chultsova, and release them unconditionally,” said CPJ Europe and […]

