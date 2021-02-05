Urging all to remain alert against all conspiracies, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud yesterday said an identified vested quarter is spreading propaganda against the country by renting slot in international media. “The persons who tried to save the war criminals raised question over the number of 30 lakh [3 million] martyrs in the Liberation War. […]

The post Identified vested quarter spreading propaganda against Bangladesh appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings