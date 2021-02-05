Detained Egyptian journalist harassed by prison staffs

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call for the release of Solafa Magdy, a detained Egyptian journalist who is being subjected to psychological pressure during interrogation and repeatedly harassed by prison staff, and whose health has worsened significantly. She needs urgent medical treatment that is unavailable in prison, RSF said. Magdy’s lawyers submitted a report […]

