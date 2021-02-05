Bangladesh taking legal action against Al Jazeera

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said the government is considering to take legal action against Qatar based television channel Al Jazeera for spreading false misinformation regarding Bangladesh. “We can obviously take legal action against misinformation in the (Al Jazeera’s) report … we are looking into it,” he told reporters at the Foreign Ministry here […]

