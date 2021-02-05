Al Jazeera’s dirty manifestation of propaganda

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the reports of Al Jazeera against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government are intentional ones and a dirty manifestation of propaganda. “Media in Bangladesh have been working independently and criticising the government. Even though the country’s active and vibrant media did not find any information (regarding to reports […]

