 

Controversies and criticism centering Al Jazeera

Qatari government owned Al Jazeera is one of the world’s largest news outlet, which maintains bureaus in over 80 countries with multi-lingual channels. But, due to its dubious activities, Al Jazeera is known as a terror broadcast network that promotes radical Islamic militancy, religious extremism, while it also has past track record of being involved […]

The post Controversies and criticism centering Al Jazeera appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]

—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings


« Previous Post
Next Post »
 

Comments are closed. Please check back later.

 
 
 
1