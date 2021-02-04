Revival of Islamic State in African continent

Jordan Cope Before 9/11, many forget that Osama Bin Laden largely made a name for himself in Sub-Saharan Africa. In Sudan, he conceived his Islamic Army Shura, laying “the groundwork for a true global terrorist network” known as Al Qaeda. There, Bin Laden largely began to call for jihad against Western forces and gained the prowess to export terrorism against American […]
