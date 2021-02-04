Myanmar military resorts to its old practice

Adam Simpson and Professor Nicholas Farrelly Just before the newly elected members of Myanmar’s parliament were due to be sworn in today, the military detained the country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi; the president, Win Myint; and other key figures from the elected ruling party, the National League for Democracy. The military later announced it had […]

