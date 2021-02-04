Exposing Al Jazeera crony Zulkarnain Saer Khan

According to Bangladesh Army, Zulkarnain Saer Khan (featured as Sami in the bogus report of terror-broadcast network Al Jazeera), is an ex-cadet expelled from Bangladesh Military Academy on charges of drug addiction. He also is the owner of an Indian restaurant named ‘Curry House’ located at District, VIII., 1. Horánszky Street – Budapest, Hungary. The […]

