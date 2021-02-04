Shobha Shukla While the currently available HIV prevention and treatment tools have helped reduce new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths by 23% and 39% respectively since 2010, we still have a long way to go before ending this epidemic. With 1.7 million new HIV infections and 690,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2019, one cannot but […]

The post Expanding range of options to prevent HIV appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings