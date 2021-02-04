Bangladesh Army, through Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) issued a rejoinder denouncing the malicious propaganda of Qatar’s terror broadcast network Al Jazeera. The rejoinder, signed by Rashidul Alam Khan, Assistant Director of ISPR said: Bangladesh Army Headquarters condemns in the strongest possible words the concocted and ill intended report by a vested group in the […]

The post Bangladesh Army denounces Al Jazeera’s propaganda appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings