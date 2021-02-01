Trump, Lead Impeachment Lawyers Part Ways Week Before Trial

Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his trial, two people familiar with the situation said Saturday.

FILE - Attorney Deborah Barbier speaks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Charleston, S.C., April 29, 2016.

The change injected fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of his defense team.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, left the defense team in what one person described as a “mutual decision” that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case.

The two people familiar with the legal team discussions insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. One said new additions to the legal team were expected to be announced in a day or two.

FILE - Attorney Butch Bowers speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., Sept. 10, 2009.

Bowers and Barbier did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Trump is scheduled to stand trial beginning the week of February 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the U.S. Capitol. Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument: The trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

CNN was first to report the departure of the lawyers.

[Read More]



—–

Source: VOA News: বিষয়