For years, members of international drug trafficking rackets are running drugs manufacturing factories inside Myanmar, and despite repeated reminders from the international community, military junta in Naypyidaw left a blind-eye on this serious matter. According to media reports, ‘yaba’ pills are manufactured at dozens of factories in the Arakan Province in Myanmar and later trafficked […]

The post Myanmar pushes drugs worth billions of dollars appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings