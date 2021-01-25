Editor’s Note: In Bangladesh, Sir Frank Peters is known as the anti-corporal punishment crusader for years. He has been relentlessly fighting against corporal punishment and his voice is heard in a number of countries in the world. In personal life, Sir Frank Peters is known as a decent individual, who has on every occasion actively […]
The post Anti-corporal punishment crusader and a cuckoo appeared first on Blitz.
[Read More]
—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings
Comments are closed. Please check back later.