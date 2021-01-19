 

India develops nasal COVID vaccine

In a significant development, Bharat Biotech has sought Drug Controller General India’s (DCGI) approval to conduct nasal COVID-19 vaccine trials in India. The company has developed a new single-dose nasal COVID-19 vaccine in a partnership with Washington University in St Louis, USA. There are no intra-nasal COVID-19 vaccines under trial in India at the moment. […]

