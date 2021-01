Amid Joe Biden’s calls for “unity,” a new poll finds 40% of his supporters say they believe “our country may likely be headed to a civil war or other significant upheaval.” Only 31% of Biden supporters did not believe that, according to the poll by the Frontier Center’s Ear to the Ground, reported Paul Bedard in […]

