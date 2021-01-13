Iran’s terror vessel – Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force is planning to grab power by supporting the presidency of Rostam Qasemi in coming June’s presidential election thus dismissing reformists from the Islamic Republic’s establishment. Since the 1997 victory in presidential elections of reformist Mohammad Khatami, political power has been shared between reformists and […]

The post Iran’s notorious Quds Force IRGC grabbing power appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings