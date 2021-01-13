 

Highly skilled Black professionals face racial microaggressions

Kathomi Gatwiri Highly skilled Black African professionals report experiences of racial microaggressions at work are common and are expressed in a variety of ways. My recent study published in the British Journal of Social Work has found workplaces can be “battlegrounds for racism”. Microaggressions are defined as: …brief and commonplace daily verbal, behavioural and environmental indignities, whether intentional […]

