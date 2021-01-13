 

US House panel approves rules for second Trump impeachment debate

The US House of Representatives was poised to begin debating the second impeachment of Republican President Donald Trump on Wednesday, after the chamber’s rules committee set the parameters for debate and subsequent vote during a hearing late on Tuesday. [Read More]

