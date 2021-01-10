 

Japan must pay reparations to World War II sex slaves

Thomas Catenacci The Japanese government must pay reparations for its conduct enslaving South Korean “comfort women” for sex during World War II, a Korean judge ruled Friday. Japan must pay 100 million won — equivalent to $91,300 — to each of the families of 12 women who were allegedly made sex slaves by the Japanese […]

The post Japan must pay reparations to World War II sex slaves appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]

—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings


« Previous Post
Next Post »
 

Comments are closed. Please check back later.

 
 
 
1