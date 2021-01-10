BJP will bring ‘Love Jihad’ law if voted to power in West Bengal

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that the party will bring law to end Love Jihad in West Bengal. BJP central leadership has assigned 48 assembly seats in West Bengal to Mishra. He also said that the party will bring cow protection laws. Bengal is notorious for being a […]

