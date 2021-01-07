 

Mayhem at US Capitol: Congress debates certification of Biden’s win after Trump supporters storm in; 1 dead

Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to suspend a session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. [Read More]

—–
Source: The Daily Star


« Previous Post
Next Post »
 

Comments are closed. Please check back later.

 
 
 
1