Mayhem at US Capitol: Congress debates certification of Biden’s win after Trump supporters storm in; 1 dead

Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to suspend a session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. [Read More]
Source: The Daily Star
