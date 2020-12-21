 

Saudi Arabia suspends international flights and land and sea entry for a week

Saudi Arabia suspended late on Sunday all international commercial flights for a renewable week except for the foreign flights already in the kingdom which will be allowed to leave, state news agency SPA reported quoting an interior ministry source. [Read More]

