Saudi Arabia suspends international flights and land and sea entry for a week

Saudi Arabia suspended late on Sunday all international commercial flights for a renewable week except for the foreign flights already in the kingdom which will be allowed to leave, state news agency SPA reported quoting an interior ministry source. [Read More]
—–
Source: The Daily Star
Convert your countries money into Bangladesh taka.
Copyright 2007 The Sylhet Times • Privacy • Legal • Submissions • Suggestions • Contact Us • Site Map • Mobile/PDA • RSS
Comments are closed. Please check back later.