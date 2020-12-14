Abdulrhman Altrairi How naive and romantic, to put it concisely, was the proposition of “the Gulf cohesion” in the face of Qatar’s actions, and that prompted the Quartet — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates — to boycott Qatar, closing the land and air borders with it, and expelling it from the […]
The post Skeletons are tumbling out of the Qatari regime’s closet appeared first on Weekly Blitz.
[Read More]
—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings
Comments are closed. Please check back later.