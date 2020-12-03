Chinese researchers quit US; agents target Biden team: US officials

More than 1,000 Chinese researchers have left the United States amid a US crackdown on alleged technology theft, top US security officials said on Wednesday, adding that Chinese agents had already been targeting the incoming Biden administration. [Read More]
Source: The Daily Star
