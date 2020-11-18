Biden warns ‘more people may die’ of virus if transition delayed

US President-elect Joe Biden expressed frustration Monday over Donald Trump’s refusal to cooperate on the White House transition process, saying “more people may die” of coronavirus without immediate coordination on fighting the surging pandemic. [Read More]
Source: The Daily Star
