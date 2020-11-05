In 2020 finale, Trump combative, Biden on offense

In the closing hours of a campaign shadowed by a once-in-a-century pandemic, US President Donald Trump charged across the nation Monday delivering an incendiary but unsupported allegation that the election is rigged, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden pushed to claim states once seen as safely Republican. [Read More]
Source: The Daily Star
