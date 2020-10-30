 

Antwerp stun Spurs to go top of group

Belgian league leaders Antwerp secured a shock 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan extended their unbeaten run to 23 games as they won 3-0 against Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday, while Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win over Dundalk. [Read More]

Source: The Daily Star


