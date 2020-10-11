The Infodemic: Claim That ‘False Positives’ Skew Coronavirus Figures Is Misleading

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: ”False positive” COVID-19 test results might be seriously skewing the coronavirus figures.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: BBC

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that mortgage applications are being declined for people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Trump Still Contagious? Experts Say It’s Impossible to Know

President Donald Trump said he doesn’t think he’s contagious anymore, but medical experts say that’s impossible to know a week after his diagnosis with COVID-19.

– Snopes, October 8

Young Doctor Succumbs to COVID, One of the South’s Many Health Workers Lost

The median age of death from COVID for medical staff is 57, compared with 78 in the general population. Around one-third of the deaths involved concerns over inadequate PPE.

– Kaiser Health News, October 8

