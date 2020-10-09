The Infodemic: Trump Assertion About COVID-19 Lethality is Misleading

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Claim: COVID-19 is “in most populations far less lethal” than the flu.
Verdict: Misleading
Circulating on social media: Claim that three children have died from wearing face masks in Germany.
Verdict: False
Covid: What would happen if Trump became too ill to be president?
He’s now returned to the White House and is determined to continue campaigning, but questions remain over his health and what would happen if he becomes too unwell to carry out his duties as president.
– BBC, October 6.
—–
