The Infodemic: Biden Claim About Red State COVID Cases ‘Mostly True’

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: ”If you just count all the deaths in the red states, we are number two in the world in deaths, just behind Brazil.” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, September 21.

Verdict: Mostly True

Read the full story at: PolitiFact

Social Media Disinfo

Betel quids are made from areca nuts that are placed in a betel leaf with slaked lime. In Myanmar it’s usually mixed with tobacco. (Dave Grunebaum/VOA)

Circulating on social media: Claim that chewing betel quids can prevent infection from the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease Covid-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

5 Things to Know About a COVID Vaccine: It Won’t Be a ‘Magic Wand’

President Donald Trump makes no secret he would like a COVID-19 vaccine to be available before the election. But it’s doubtful that will happen.

– Kaiser Health News, October 5

Trump joins Johnson, Bolsonaro in club of leaders diagnosed with Covid

Britain’s Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro are among the figures to have tested positive.

– NBC News, October 2

[Read More]



—–

Source: VOA News: বিষয়