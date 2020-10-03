Trump Says He, First Lady to Enter Quarantine after Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he and first lady Melania would go into quarantine as they await test results after an aide had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid-19,” Trump said on Twitter.

“Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a rally Wednesday, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Source: VOA News: বিষয়