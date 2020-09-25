The Infodemic: US Didn’t Sanction Russia for COVID-19 Vaccine Development

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
“DISINFO: US IMPOSED SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN INSTITUTIONS OVER COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT.”
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: EUvsDisInfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that one is more likely to die of the common cold than COVID-19.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
