 

The Infodemic: US Didn’t Sanction Russia for COVID-19 Vaccine Development

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

“DISINFO: US IMPOSED SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN INSTITUTIONS OVER COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: EUvsDisInfo

 

Circulating on social media: Claim that one is more likely to die of the common cold than COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

