 

The Infodemic: Biden Wrongly Suggests Trump Branded Virus a "Hoax"

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

“Biden distorts Trump’s words on virus ‘hoax’,” Associated Press, September 17.

 

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

 

Circulating on social media: Claim that U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance is trying to keep mothers away from their newborn children.

Verdict: Missing Context

Read the full story at: Reuters

[Read More]

—–
Source: VOA News: বিষয়


« Previous Post
Next Post »
 

Comments are closed. Please check back later.

 
 
 
1