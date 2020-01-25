 

How Sunni and Shi’a extremism plague Germany

IPT News German police conducted counterterrorism raids across the country last week, arresting multiple alleged Islamists suspected of “planning a serious violent

The post How Sunni and Shi’a extremism plague Germany appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]

—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings


« Previous Post
Next Post »
 

Comments are closed. Please check back later.

 
 
 
1