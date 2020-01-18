 

Democrats making frantic bids in stopping President Trump from military offensives on Iran

Prof. Eytan Gilboa The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution, initiated by the Democrats, to restrict President Donald

The post Democrats making frantic bids in stopping President Trump from military offensives on Iran appeared first on Blitz.

[Read More]

—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings


« Previous Post
Next Post »
 

Comments are closed. Please check back later.

 
 
 
1