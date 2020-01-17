Dr. Phyllis Chesler Muslim and ex-Muslim feminists and dissidents have been risking torture and death in the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and the
The post Western feminists AWOL in supporting abused and dissident Muslim women appeared first on Blitz.
[Read More]
—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings
Convert your countries money into Bangladesh taka.
Copyright 2007 The Sylhet Times • Privacy • Legal • Submissions • Suggestions • Contact Us • Site Map • Mobile/PDA • RSS
Comments are closed. Please check back later.