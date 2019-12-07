 

Bronze stacks up amid silver lining

The front pages of most of the national newspapers in Nepal on Friday were flush with blown-up pictures of Gaurika Singh, the Nepalese swimmer who just won her country its first-ever swimming individual gold in the history of the South Asian Games. [Read More]

—–
Source: The Daily Star


« Previous Post
Next Post »
 

Comments are closed. Please check back later.

 
 
 
1