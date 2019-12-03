Hany Ghoraba Article 65 of Egypt’s constitution guarantees freedom of thought and expression. Article 64 guarantees the absolute freedom to worship, to build places
The post Egypt’s blasphemy law is an effective tool for the Islamists appeared first on Blitz.
[Read More]
—–
Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings
Convert your countries money into Bangladesh taka.
Copyright 2007 The Sylhet Times • Privacy • Legal • Submissions • Suggestions • Contact Us • Site Map • Mobile/PDA • RSS
Comments are closed. Please check back later.