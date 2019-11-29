 

Hafizuddin, Khokon bailed hrs after arrest

A Dhaka court yesterday granted bail to BNP Vice-Chairman Maj (retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed and Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, hours after detectives had arrested them on charges of vandalism and police assault during Tuesday’s clash near High Court. [Read More]

Source: The Daily Star


