Gone but not forgotten

On July 29, 2018, a bus rammed into Dia Khanam Mim and Abdul Karim Rajib, both students of Shaheed Ramiz Uddin Cantonment College, killing them and injuring 12 others while they were standing on the pavement at a bus stop on Airport Road, adding to the stupefying statistics of people dying in road crashes. [Read More]



—–

Source: The Daily Star